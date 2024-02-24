Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Financial Analysis

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.57 $543.71 million $3.46 10.72

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska



First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Synovus Financial



Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

