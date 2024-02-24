Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.92. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Taisei Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

About Taisei

(Get Free Report)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.