Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.73. Tantech shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 138,810 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tantech

Tantech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.