Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.34). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.34), with a volume of 215,764 shares changing hands.

Tarsus Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424. The stock has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59.

About Tarsus Group

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

