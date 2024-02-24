TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.93

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.93 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.60). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 23,759 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.06, a P/E/G ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

