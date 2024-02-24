Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.01

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Teijin Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

