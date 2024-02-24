Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,544.83

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,544.83 ($19.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($18.26). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,458 ($18.36), with a volume of 77,673 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,501.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,543.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

