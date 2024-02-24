Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.55-$13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.73. Teleflex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $237.75. 512,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,354. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $223.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

