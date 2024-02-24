Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%.

Tellurian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.74. 41,210,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,402,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 182,787 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78,617 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,423,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 689,300 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

