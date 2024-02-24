Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Tennant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $106.21. 155,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,035. Tennant has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tennant by 64.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 18.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

