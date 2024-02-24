TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $44.55 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $290.27 million and $44.55 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00020208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,146,494 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,480,142 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

