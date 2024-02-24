TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $292.73 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $292.73 million and approximately $42.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00071440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,150,824 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,485,825 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

