TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $292.90 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $292.90 million and approximately $39.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,145,906 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,479,163 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

