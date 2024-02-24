Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $29.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001299 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 428.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,831,358 coins and its circulating supply is 971,957,696 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.