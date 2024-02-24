Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.70). 173,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 187,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,818.18%.
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
