The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 15,542 shares traded.

The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 378,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.