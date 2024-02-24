The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 15,542 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
