Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Tops $318.78 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $318.78 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,459,967,478 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

