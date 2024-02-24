Theta Fuel Trading Up 14.1% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $325.71 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,459,512,834 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

