Threshold (T) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.32 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $290.44 million and $12.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.96 or 0.99994166 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00188002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 780.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02878918 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $14,188,944.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

