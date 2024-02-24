Threshold (T) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $292.39 million and $11.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001538 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.73 or 1.00002480 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00200889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02878918 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $14,188,944.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

