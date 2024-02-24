Titon (LON:TON) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.16

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.16 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 5,997 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of £9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

