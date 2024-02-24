Titon (LON:TON) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.16

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.16 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 5,997 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Titon Stock Performance
Titon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.
Titon Company Profile
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.
