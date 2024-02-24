TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $403.60

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $403.60 and last traded at $403.26, with a volume of 116060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.78.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.