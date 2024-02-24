Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Totally shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 360,982 shares trading hands.

Totally Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.98.

Get Totally alerts:

Insider Activity at Totally

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,478.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $7,664,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.