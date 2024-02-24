TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.95% of TransDigm Group worth $444,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,293 shares of company stock valued at $113,515,121 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,199.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,841. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,065.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

