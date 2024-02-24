Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trinity Bank, N.A. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Bank, N.A. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors 1169 3389 3719 54 2.32

Profitability

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 45.39%. Given Trinity Bank, N.A.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Bank, N.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. 32.35% N/A N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors 24.10% 11.42% 1.03%

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A.’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 19.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Bank, N.A. lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million $8.02 million 13.35 Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors $3.30 billion $1.15 billion 81.26

Trinity Bank, N.A.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A.. Trinity Bank, N.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trinity Bank, N.A. rivals beat Trinity Bank, N.A. on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

