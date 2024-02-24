TRON (TRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.84 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.84 billion and approximately $212.44 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001305 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 328.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,013,154,063 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.