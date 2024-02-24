Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.70. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 305,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Tuniu Stock Up 15.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 104,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

