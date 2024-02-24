Ultra Market Cap Reaches $85.06 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Ultra has a market cap of $85.06 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,499.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00520869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00146307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027343 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22064309 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,546,519.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

