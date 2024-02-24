Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $11.28 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.28 or 0.00021917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00136818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.80535568 USD and is up 65.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 937 active market(s) with $2,373,795,101.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

