Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Unisync Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$22.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.59.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

