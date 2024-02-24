Utrust (UTK) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.09 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $39.95 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.