Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Up 1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). Approximately 52,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 42,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.10 ($0.48).

Van Elle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Van Elle’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About Van Elle

In other news, insider Mark Cutler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($49,106.02). Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.