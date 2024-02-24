Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. 81,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,727. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.25. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

