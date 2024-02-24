Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Lifted by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $155,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,827. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.27 and a 12-month high of $232.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.41.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

