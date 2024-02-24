Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.09

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.09 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 136076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.68.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $865.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

