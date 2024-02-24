Verge Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,603.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00519515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00135853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00239069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00146094 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

