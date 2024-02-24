Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTNR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

VTNR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

