VietNam (LON:VNH) Hits New 1-Year High at $379.00

VietNam Holding (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.77), with a volume of 50359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.65).

VietNam Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £101.36 million, a P/E ratio of -302.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 320.21.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

