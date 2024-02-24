Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ZIVB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823. Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.
Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
