Wanchain Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.65 million and $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,486,109 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

