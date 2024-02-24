Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $45.76 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00070875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00024146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,490,140 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.