Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.87. 1,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.