Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.87. 1,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.