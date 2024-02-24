Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 175,215 shares trading hands.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $187.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 655,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

