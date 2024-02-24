Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Up 3.4%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 915,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 237,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.96 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.37.

About Westminster Group

(Get Free Report)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.