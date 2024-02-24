Wincanton (LON:WIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $452.00

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.67), with a volume of 526151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.65).

Wincanton Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £559.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,138.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.65.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

