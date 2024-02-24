Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $338.83 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $343.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $61,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wingstop by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,230,000 after buying an additional 193,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.