WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 459,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,121% from the previous session’s volume of 37,661 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $52.80.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $617.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1,687.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

