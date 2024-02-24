Witan (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $234.95

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.95 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.05). Witan shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.03), with a volume of 666,023 shares changing hands.
Witan Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.99.
Witan Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. Witan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Witan Company Profile
Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.
