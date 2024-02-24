WOW-token Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.38 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $223.09 million and approximately $0.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020751 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02230433 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.