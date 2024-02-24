WOW-token Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.38 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $223.09 million and approximately $0.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020751 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005347 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.
