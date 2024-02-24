Wrapped BNB Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $381.22 or 0.00740262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $709.37 million and $138.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,860,819 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

